Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.83.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SAN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($3.98) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.17. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $4.01.
Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.
