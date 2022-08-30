Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE BOH opened at $78.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $92.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $449,185.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,533,912.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,431,000 after acquiring an additional 36,389 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,712,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,167,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,242,000 after acquiring an additional 617,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,136,000 after acquiring an additional 174,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,671,000 after acquiring an additional 24,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.