Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,254 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,544 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.23% of Autodesk worth $111,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc lifted its position in Autodesk by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 748,492 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $210,469,000 after acquiring an additional 121,108 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 723 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 128,160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,037,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,538. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.59. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $335.48.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

