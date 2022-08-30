Bank of Montreal Can Buys 52,001 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 753,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,001 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.18% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $123,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,811,000. Retirement Planning Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,542,000 after acquiring an additional 290,099 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,268,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,787,000 after acquiring an additional 256,724 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,809,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,952,000 after acquiring an additional 188,783 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.55. 4,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,996. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.41.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

