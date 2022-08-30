Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 1,013.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 311,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,788 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $108,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IGV. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 2,842.8% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,389,000 after buying an additional 31,896 shares during the last quarter.

IGV stock traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $283.75. 543,688 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.95. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

