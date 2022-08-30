Bank of Montreal Can Has $130.70 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 593,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 104,211 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $130,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $196.77. 4,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,817. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.88. The company has a market capitalization of $170.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

