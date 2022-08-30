Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 21,043 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 883,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,043 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.24% of Tyson Foods worth $78,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 161.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,691. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.38 and a 200-day moving average of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Further Reading

