Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 310,698 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 101.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,698 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.22% of Global Payments worth $84,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Global Payments by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 693.48, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.38. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.52 and a twelve month high of $175.73.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.29.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

