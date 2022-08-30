Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 725.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,431,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258,340 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.35% of ProShares UltraPro QQQ worth $88,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 251.6% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.25. 778,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,834,828. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $91.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.11.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

