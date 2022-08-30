Bank of Montreal Can Sells 17,397 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,397 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.38% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $84,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBHT. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,304.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.63.

NASDAQ JBHT traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.89. 4,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.59 and its 200-day moving average is $179.62. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.