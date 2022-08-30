Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC Sells 62 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises 3.4% of Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,797.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 181,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,220,000 after acquiring an additional 175,195 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $47,490,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 254.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,124,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $11.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $368.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,968. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $330.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

