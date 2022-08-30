BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the July 31st total of 37,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

BayFirst Financial Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:BAFN traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $18.94. The company had a trading volume of 928 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.60. BayFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.35 million during the quarter.

BayFirst Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BayFirst Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. BayFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BayFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $803,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BayFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $871,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BayFirst Financial during the second quarter worth $663,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BayFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $3,428,000. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BayFirst Financial Company Profile

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First Home Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides home loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and business lending services comprising minority lending programs, PPP loan forgiveness services, SBA loans, and commercial lending services.

