Becker Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,399 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 47.2% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.42.

TGT stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.61. 34,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,384,034. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.06. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

