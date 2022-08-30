Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the July 31st total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Down 14.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 29,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,034. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.12. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $4.49.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.18. On average, research analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
