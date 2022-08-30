Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the July 31st total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Down 14.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 29,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,034. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.12. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.18. On average, research analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bellerophon Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.