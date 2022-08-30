Bessemer Securities LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Bessemer Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,889,052,000 after buying an additional 731,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,538,000 after purchasing an additional 220,569 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Dover by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,304,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45,804 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dover by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,176,000 after purchasing an additional 121,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $249,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,186. Dover Co. has a one year low of $116.66 and a one year high of $184.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.17.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.