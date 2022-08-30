Bessemer Securities LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,046,000 after purchasing an additional 56,306 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $571,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.27. 4,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $148.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.22.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $969.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.62 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LECO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.60.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Further Reading

