Bessemer Securities LLC Raises Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials accounts for about 0.9% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,007. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.14. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on VMC. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.13.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.