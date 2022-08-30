Bessemer Securities LLC Reduces Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bessemer Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises 0.8% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,995,902,000 after acquiring an additional 580,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,080,985,000 after acquiring an additional 406,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $831,839,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 117.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,801 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $95.89. 118,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,217,741. The stock has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.71 and a 200-day moving average of $108.94.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $324,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,152,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,197,333.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $324,891.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,152,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,197,333.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,665 shares of company stock valued at $11,989,662. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

