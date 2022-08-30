Bessemer Securities LLC Sells 2,152 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Bessemer Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,598,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,408,353,000 after buying an additional 1,478,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,310,000 after buying an additional 693,293 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,542,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,047,000 after buying an additional 276,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $518,891,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

Simon Property Group stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.06. The company had a trading volume of 48,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,188. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.06 and a one year high of $171.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.49 and a 200 day moving average of $116.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.08%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

