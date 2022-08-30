Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.
Big 5 Sporting Goods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 78.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a payout ratio of 67.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Big 5 Sporting Goods Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of BGFV opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.02.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.
Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.
