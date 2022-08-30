Big Data Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $241,008.00 (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (BDP) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 30th. Big Data Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $241,008.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0343 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Big Data Protocol

Big Data Protocol (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 47,790,856 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol.

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

