Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Short Interest Update

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the July 31st total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of Biocept in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Biocept by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biocept in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biocept in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biocept in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Biocept in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Biocept stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. 57,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. Biocept has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $17.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

