Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,830,000 after buying an additional 2,683,615 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,111,000 after buying an additional 1,087,593 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,767,000 after buying an additional 332,568 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,226,000 after buying an additional 114,630 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,097,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,292,000 after buying an additional 29,545 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.91. 77,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,448,038. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.41.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

