Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.77 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,263 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.5% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.33. The stock had a trading volume of 68,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,396. The firm has a market cap of $186.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.34.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.96.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

