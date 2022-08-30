Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $20,346.04

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. Bitcoin has a market cap of $389.36 billion and $35.21 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $20,346.04 on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.12 or 0.00575651 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00259791 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001128 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004986 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016999 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003342 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,137,118 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.
