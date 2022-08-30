BitShares Price Down 18.4% Over Last 7 Days (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last week, BitShares has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $29.87 million and $540,158.00 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002251 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00097189 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00030618 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00020678 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00270439 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00028464 BTC.
BitShares Profile
BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
BitShares Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.