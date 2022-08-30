BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (LON:BRGE) Shares Down 0.5%

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 452 ($5.46) and last traded at GBX 455.50 ($5.50). Approximately 232,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 143,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 458 ($5.53).

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of £465.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,897.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 451.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 482.12.

About BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.