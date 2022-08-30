BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the July 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of MPA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.79. 25,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,875. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
