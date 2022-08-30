BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the July 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MPA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.79. 25,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,875. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,656 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 27.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $750,000. 7.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

