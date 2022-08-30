Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. Sells 400 Shares

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $11,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BXMT traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.11. 1,496,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,328. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.39.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 44.90% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.64%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,571,000 after purchasing an additional 145,059 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 22,555 shares during the period. John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $3,312,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,650,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,361,000 after buying an additional 15,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

