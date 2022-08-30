BLOCKv 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $457.00 (VEE)

BLOCKv (VEE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One BLOCKv coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded up 0% against the US dollar. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $5.90 million and $457.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005095 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,631.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004022 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00132995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00032624 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00082569 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471,554,078 coins. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

