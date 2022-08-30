Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) is Newlight Partners LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Newlight Partners LP lowered its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,162,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,536 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital makes up approximately 13.9% of Newlight Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Newlight Partners LP owned about 1.16% of Blue Owl Capital worth $204,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 997,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,876,000 after buying an additional 622,451 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,723,000. Institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 223,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $2,511,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,402,243 shares in the company, valued at $543,073,166.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,561,716 shares of company stock worth $31,406,162 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 1.3 %

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,397. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently -220.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on OWL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Stories

