Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 11,600 Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. United Maritime Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $478,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8,333.3% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 506 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,538 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 41.9% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 437,930 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,865,000 after purchasing an additional 129,366 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.88.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.15. 45,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.95. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $107.44.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $134,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

