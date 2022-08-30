Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Invests $1.04 Million in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HELE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. CL King dropped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.67.

Helen of Troy Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ HELE traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.19. 5,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,469. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $123.57 and a 52 week high of $256.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.14.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $508.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.17 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

