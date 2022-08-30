Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Stock Performance

CNK stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 102,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,634. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $744.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 152.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNK shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark set a $27.00 price target on Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

About Cinemark

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

