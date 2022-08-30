Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 51,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCLH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 801,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,425,404. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $29.45.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 166.44% and a negative return on equity of 148.50%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 26881.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.93) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

