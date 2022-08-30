Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 39,900 Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,390,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,846 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,373,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,638,000 after purchasing an additional 185,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,422,000 after purchasing an additional 39,732 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,230,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,890,000 after buying an additional 935,971 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,091,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,849,000 after buying an additional 266,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAVE has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Spirit Airlines Price Performance

NYSE:SAVE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,785. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $28.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $22.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.