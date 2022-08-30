Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 9,800 Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enviva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviva during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviva during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Enviva in the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Enviva stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.96. Enviva Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.46 and a 52 week high of $91.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.50.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). Enviva had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.42 million. On average, research analysts expect that Enviva Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enviva news, President Thomas Meth purchased 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $505,508.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 426,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,055,268.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Shai Even purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.85 per share, with a total value of $253,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,134,800.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Thomas Meth purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $505,508.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 426,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,055,268.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 29,322 shares of company stock worth $1,753,244 and sold 1,428 shares worth $98,503. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Enviva

(Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Featured Articles

