Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Takes $759,000 Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,646 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Equifax by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $281,318,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after purchasing an additional 536,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,057,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,814,000 after purchasing an additional 415,080 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $2.46 on Tuesday, hitting $189.62. The stock had a trading volume of 16,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $169.25 and a one year high of $300.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

EFX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

