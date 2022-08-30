BowsCoin (BSC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.00

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One BowsCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. BowsCoin has a market capitalization of $15,806.13 and approximately $7.00 worth of BowsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BowsCoin has traded up 168.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BowsCoin Coin Profile

BowsCoin (BSC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. BowsCoin’s total supply is 5,550,102 coins. BowsCoin’s official Twitter account is @bowscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BowsCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BowsCoin (BSC) is an X11 Proof of Work alternative crypto currency. The total number of coins is 21 million. The block time target is two and a half minutes. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BowsCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BowsCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BowsCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

