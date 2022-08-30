BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.29-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.00 million-$252.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.43 million. BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.13-$1.16 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.11.
BOX Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.12. 1,491,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,521. BOX has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $33.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -100.42 and a beta of 1.14.
Insider Activity at BOX
In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $343,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,901,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $343,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,901,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,447,315 shares in the company, valued at $37,123,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,970. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of BOX
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in BOX in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BOX in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in BOX by 54.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in BOX by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 26,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,713,000 after buying an additional 170,949 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BOX Company Profile
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
Further Reading
