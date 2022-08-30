BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

BRCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of BRC to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BRC to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRC

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BRC during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BRC during the first quarter worth approximately $653,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in BRC during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BRC during the first quarter worth approximately $531,000. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRC Price Performance

About BRC

Shares of NYSE BRCC opened at $10.90 on Thursday. BRC has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

