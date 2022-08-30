BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.
BRCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of BRC to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BRC to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRC
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BRC during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BRC during the first quarter worth approximately $653,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in BRC during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BRC during the first quarter worth approximately $531,000. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BRC
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
