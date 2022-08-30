Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the July 31st total of 334,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Bridgetown Price Performance

BTWN stock remained flat at $9.99 during trading on Tuesday. 312,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,802. The company has a market capitalization of $742.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. Bridgetown has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.44.

Get Bridgetown alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgetown

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bridgetown by 66.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bridgetown by 25.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25,368 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bridgetown by 37.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,490,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 409,684 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Bridgetown by 182.2% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 664,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 429,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Bridgetown by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgetown Company Profile

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.