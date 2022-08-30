Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$4.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.00 billion.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EAT traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.58. The stock had a trading volume of 22,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,054. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.79.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EAT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Brinker International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Brinker International from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Brinker International from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brinker International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.