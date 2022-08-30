Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Short Interest Update

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,800 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the July 31st total of 387,500 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

BWEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadwind in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Broadwind from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadwind presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BWEN stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,758. The company has a market capitalization of $61.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Broadwind has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.69.

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadwind will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alerus Financial NA bought a new stake in Broadwind during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Broadwind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

