Brokerages Set Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Price Target at $54.75

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.75.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on WHD shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Cactus from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cactus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.
Insider Activity at Cactus
In related news, COO Joel Bender sold 542,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $29,286,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joel Bender sold 542,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $29,286,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 562,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $30,388,637.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Cactus
Cactus Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of Cactus stock opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Cactus had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Cactus Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.
Cactus Company Profile
Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.
