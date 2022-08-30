Brokerages Set HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Price Target at $1.27

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.27.
Several brokerages have issued reports on HEXO. Alliance Global Partners downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEXO. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in HEXO by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 23,755,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537,732 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in HEXO during the second quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in HEXO by 48.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,622,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,755 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in HEXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in HEXO by 184.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 558,231 shares during the last quarter. 27.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 29.41% and a negative net margin of 554.24%. The business had revenue of $35.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HEXO will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.
HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.
