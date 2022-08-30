Brokerages Set Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) PT at $72.14

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet cut Winnebago Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day moving average of $55.94.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 8.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after buying an additional 42,154 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 57,383 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 17,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.