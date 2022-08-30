Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,531,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798,779 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 5.26% of Burford Capital worth $105,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUR. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Burford Capital by 273,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Burford Capital by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Burford Capital by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $831,000. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BUR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,033. Burford Capital Limited has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.

BUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

