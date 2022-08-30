Burger Swap (BURGER) Achieves Market Cap of $15.16 Million

Burger Swap (BURGER) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last week, Burger Swap has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. One Burger Swap coin can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00002329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $15.16 million and approximately $15.14 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap (CRYPTO:BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 20,624,801 coins. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Burger Swap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

