Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Lowered to $160.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BURL. OTR Global lowered Burlington Stores to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $218.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.63.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $143.27 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $133.28 and a 52 week high of $314.71. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.75.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $2,186,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,863,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 2,020.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

