Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Lowered to $160.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on BURL. OTR Global lowered Burlington Stores to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $218.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.63.
Burlington Stores Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $143.27 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $133.28 and a 52 week high of $314.71. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $2,186,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,863,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 2,020.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
